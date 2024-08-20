Satechi’s Quatro Power Bank with wireless Apple Watch/AirPods chargers now at $52.50 low (Reg. $100)

We have teamed up with Satechi to offer 9to5 readers an exclusive 25% off everything it sells on its official site. All of the details on that are waiting right here but we wanted to check back in with a particularly notable deal this exclusive offer yields on the already discounted Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank. This is a premium power bank through and through with a wonderful build quality and an onboard Apple Watch charging pad that regularly fetches $100. But if you stack the markdown and apply our exclusive 9TO525 code at checkout, your total will drop down to $52.50. That’s nearly 50% off and the lowest price we have tracked – it sells for $80 at Amazon.

There are certainly more affordable power banks out there – we have recently highlighted plenty of them on sale you’ll find right here. But Satechi does offer some notable value here.

First of all, I’m a huge fan of the build quality – I have one sitting in front of me right now. The combination of the matte black rubber housing with an almost chromed Space Gray-style bezel is gorgeous – it looks like it’s worth $100 for sure.

On top of that, the internal 10,000mAh battery can send power out of the onboard USB-C and USB-A ports as well as the magnetic Apple Watch charging pad and the Qi pad, both located on the top of the unit. You can charge four pieces off kit at once, two wired and two wirelessly, hence the name here.

Be sure to browse through our exclusive Satechi sale post where you’ll find some pf the best prices of the year on its fantastic Qi2 15W MagSage chargers, car chargers, and much more.

Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank features:

Experience the convenience of wireless charging on-the-go with the Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank – 10000 mAh. Combining the best of both portable and wireless charging, the Quatro Power Bank features a Qi wireless charger, built-in Apple Watch charger, USB-C PD, and USB-A port to recharge multiple devices at once. Charging cables are sold separately.

