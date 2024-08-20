Anker’s 6-in-1 hub for Steam Deck, ROG Ally, more with 4K HDMI out drops to $36 low (Reg. up to $50)

Update: The deal below is back, but Amazon is now offering a new on-page coupon that drops the total to the lowest we have tracked at $36.09 shipped. Details in original post below.

We are now tracking the first price drop on Anker’s new Docking Station for Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and other PC handhelds. The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering the 6-in-1 USB-C hub down at $39.09 shipped. This new release landed on Amazon for the first time back in April and is now seeing the very first notable chance to save at 15% off the going rate and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. Not only a neat and tidy way to stow and charge your handheld in between use, it can also be leveraged to connect your handheld to the big screen while at home or anywhere else with an HDMI input.

This is a 6-in-1 USB-C hub from Anker specifically made for Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and other PC handhelds. It is designed to allow gamers to “connect, charge, and play without limits” with a 100W Power Delivery port for speedy charging alongside a 4K HDMI output, a 1Gb/s Ethernet port, and a pair of USB-A ports with one USB-C port all running at 5Gb/s.

It supports 4K at 60Hz resolutions via the HDMI port (the USB-C port doesn’t support screen mirroring) while the USB jacks can be great for adding some at-home peripherals (mice and keyboards) to truly maximize the versatility of the once only portable machine (I guess you can use an adapter for some of this already, but the dock does a whole lot more than that).

Elsewhere in the handheld space, here are all of the details on the new ASUS ROG Ally X PC gaming handheld with one of the best batteries in the product category – pre-orders are now live ahead of the July 22, 2024 release date.

Anker 6-in-1 Steam Deck USB-C hub features:

6-in-1 USB-C Hub: Connect, charge, and play without limits thanks to a 100W PD-IN port for fast charging, a 4K HDMI output, a 1Gbps Ethernet port, two USB-A ports at 5Gbps each, and one USB-C port at 5Gbps.

See Every Detail: The 4K@60Hz HDMI port brings your games to life with stunning resolution and crystal-clear imagery.(Note: The USB-C data port does not support screen mirroring.)

Ultra-Speed Ethernet: Dominate online play with lightning-fast 1,000 Mbps Ethernet, where every millisecond counts.

Unlimited Connections: Maximize your gameplay with versatile USB ports, offering 5Gbps speed for mice, keyboards, game controllers, and more.

What You Get: Anker USB-C Hub (6-in-1, For Handheld Game Console), 8.66-inch (220 mm) built-in USB C cable

