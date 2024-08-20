Apple’s Space Black 1TB Wi-Fi + Cell M4 iPad Pro now $200 off at $1,899, plus more

Update: This deal on the 1TB Space Black 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with WI-Fi + Cell has returned at $1,899 or $200 off the going rate. On top of that, Best Buy has knocked the Wi-Fi only model detailed below in open-box excellent condition with the full warranty down to $1,687.99 shipped, or $211 off the regular $1,899 price tag.

Amazon is now offering the Space Black 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with the 1TB internal storage capacity at Wi-Fi + Cell action down at $1,899 shipped. This is a $2,099 configuration seeing a solid $200 price drop to land at the lowest price we have tracked to date on Amazon. While the silver variant, that is now selling to $1,999, did drop to $1,889 for one day last month, this is indeed the best we have seen on the sought-after Space Black variant.

There have been a few very short-lived deals on other capacities that offered larger savings, but when it comes to the upper-end of the mid-tier 13-inch models, roughly $200 off is about as good as it has gotten thus far. Just note that if you do not want the cellular access, you can score the 13-inch 1TB down at $1,749 shipped on Amazon, which is matching the lowest we have tracked at $150 off.

While Best Buy is starting to get more aggressive with price drops on Apple’s flagship M4 iPad Pro as of late, you’ll still need to be a paid Plus or Total member there to score deals like Amazon. The Wi-Fi 13-inch 1TB is indeed selling for the same $1,749 for members right now and you can land an open-box excellent condition unit at $1,708.99 shipped, but when it comes to straight up deals on brand new units, Amazon has the game locked still.

Let’s take a look at updated pricing across the lineup in case the 1TB model is a bit much for your needs:

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips. Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!