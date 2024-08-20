Dick’s Sporting Goods Backpack Sale takes 25% off Nike, The North Face, Jordan, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is currently having a backpack sale with 25% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Score deals on Nike, The North Face, Jordan, Jansport, adidas, Herschel, and more. Plus, DSG Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nike Brasilia 9.5 XL Training Backpack that’s currently marked down to $39 and originally sold for $52. This backpack is available in six color options and is great for all ages. It features a 15-inch MacBook sleeve to easily tote your laptop and an array of pockets to store all of your essentials. It also has padded, adjustable shoulder straps and a space for your water bottle. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks include:
- adidas Prime 7 Backpack $53 (Orig. $70)
- Nike Brasilia 9.5 XL Training Backpack $39 (Orig. $52)
- The North Face Jester Backpack $39 (Orig. $52)
- Patagonia Refugio Backpack 26L $99 (Orig. $109)
- CALIA Work Backpack $28 (Orig. $70)
- Osprey Daylite Backpack $50 (Orig. $65)
- And even more deals…
