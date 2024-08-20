Dick’s Sporting Goods Backpack Sale takes 25% off Nike, The North Face, Jordan, more

Ali Smith -
FashionDick's Sporting Goods
25% off From $11

Dick’s Sporting Goods is currently having a backpack sale with 25% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Score deals on Nike, The North Face, Jordan, Jansport, adidas, Herschel, and more. Plus, DSG Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nike Brasilia 9.5 XL Training Backpack that’s currently marked down to $39 and originally sold for $52. This backpack is available in six color options and is great for all ages. It features a 15-inch MacBook sleeve to easily tote your laptop and an array of pockets to store all of your essentials. It also has padded, adjustable shoulder straps and a space for your water bottle. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Dick's Sporting Goods

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Dick’s Sporting Goods July 4th Sale offers up to 50% ...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Sale takes u...
Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 70% off On Clou...
Amazon offers the Under Armour Hustle Sport Backpack fo...
Best 4th of July Fashion Deals: adidas, Cole Haan, Back...
Under Armour offers 25% off athlete-approved backpacks ...
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 75% off new markdowns: Travi...
Amazon takes you back to school with 25% off Under Armo...
Load more...
Show More Comments