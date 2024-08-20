Don’t fret over pet accidents with Hoover’s CleanSlate Plus portable spot cleaner back at $100 (Saving you $50)

Amazon is offering the Hoover CleanSlate Plus Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner for $99.99 shipped. Down from a $150 price tag, it saw plenty of discounts throughout 2023 and since 2024 began it has been bouncing around in price, constantly shifting rates that usually fall between $100 and $140. We did see it drop to $99 in January, followed by the new $98 low in March, but today it comes in just $2 higher with a $50 markdown that lands it back at its third-lowest price we have tracked.

As an owner of multiple cats, its these portable spot cleaners that have saved me from the hell of foul odors in my home. It was designed to clean up after your fur babies – able to handle mud, wine, pet urine or excrement, and more from your carpets and upholstery. Combining powerful suction with a high-capacity tank, you’ll be able to flush the soiled area with fresh water before scrubbing and sucking the mess away. It comes with a 7-inch wide tool for broader coverage during cleaning, as well as a tight spot tool for those harder to maneuver angles and areas.

You can also upgrade your home with more autonomous cleaning in the form of robotic cleaners – which has also been a god-send to my apartment on top of the spot cleaner. You’ll currently find one of the newest and highly popular Roborock Qrevo S Robot Vacuum and Mop with all-in-one Dock Station down at a new all-time low price – sitting $250 off at the moment. There are more smart upgrades like robot vacuums, appliances, lights, and more all collected together in our smart home hub, or for more basic cleaning supplies without the intelligent functionality, head over to our home goods hub instead.

Hoover CleanSlate Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner Features:

POWERFUL SUCTION: Powerful suction for life size spots & stains.Care Instructions: ‎Hand Wash

TOOLS FOR EVERY MESS: Tools for every mess with the 7” WidePath Tool and TightSpot Tool

PERMANENT STAIN REMOVAL: Permanently remove tough pet stains and spots* with the included Oxy Concentrate

QUICK & PORTABLE: Quickly remove spills when they happen

TYPES OF MESSES: Clean tough messes like mud, wine, pet messes and more from carpets and upholstery

HOSE RINSE: Easy to clean, the Hose Rinse Tool flushes the machine with water to remove any left behind dirt & debris

DUAL TANKS: The Dual Tank System has 40 oz clean solution capacity so you can clean farther while clean water and dirty water stay separate

