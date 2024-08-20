Roborock’s Qrevo S robot vacuum and mop empties, refills, washes, and dries itself upon docking for new $550 low (Reg. $800)

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is offering the Qrevo S Robot Vacuum and Mop with all-in-one Dock Station for $549.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800 since releasing back in February, it’s seen only two previous discounts, the first to $650 in June, followed by a drop further to $600 in July. Today you’re looking at an even larger 31% markdown off its going rate, giving you $250 in savings and carving out a new all-time low going forward.

One of the latest additions to the Roborock armada, the Qrevo S model delivers an impressive 7,000Pa of suction power, 30 water flow levels of mopping action, and 180-minutes of runtime on a single charge. It offers advanced obstacle avoidance with reactive functionality – all powered by PreciSense LiDAR Navigation and 3D mapping tech, which allows it to not only keep from bumping into every day items lying around the house, but also learn the entire layout for more efficient planning through its cleaning duties, which you can adjust along with its settings, and even set “no-go zones,” from your smartphone. It’s also been given an all-rubber multi-directional floating brush that better resists tangling up in mountains of hair, making it an ideal pairing for households with pets and shedding humans alike.

It comes with an all-in-one docking station that does it all so you don’t have to – self-emptying, self-refilling, self-washing, and self-drying, all while it charges too. A nice feature about these more advanced models is that they will stop everything with a low enough battery or when water tanks have been filled/depleted to return to the station, empty/refill/recharge as needed, and continue once it has finished, making it far more autonomous than earlier models, letting you live life rather than spend time cleaning. I have a similar model and can say without a doubt that it has vastly improved the cleanliness of my floors and is certainly an upgrade that I recommend to anyone – especially those with pets that tend to track debris of various kinds all over the place.

If you’re in need of a cheaper but still effective model, check out Roborock’s Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with an Auto-Empty Dock that has dropped down under $400 to a new all-time low price. You’ll find more smart upgrades collected together in our smart home hub, or for more basic cleaning supplies without the intelligent functionality, head over to our home goods hub instead.

Roborock Qrevo S Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Advanced Docking Station: Simplify your cleaning routine with the Multifunctional Dock. Enjoy hassle-free maintenance with its Auto Mop Washing feature, eliminating the need for manual scrubbing. Prevent unpleasant odors with Hot Air Drying post-cleanup, guaranteeing a consistently fresh-smelling home. The 5L water tank effortlessly refills the robot’s tank, covering a vast mopping area of up to 4305 sqft. Benefit from hands-free operation for up to 7 weeks with its self-emptying capability.

Powerful 7000Pa Suction: Delve deeper into surfaces, easily extracting dust and dirt from hardwood floors, tiles, and carpets alike. Paired with a multi-directional floating brush, it ensures thorough and efficient cleaning while minimizing hair tangling.

Auto Mop Lifting: With 10mm auto mop lifting, effortlessly transitions between vacuuming carpets and mopping floors. When returning to the dock, the mop also automatically lifts ensuring thorough cleaning in a single pass, leaving no dirty streaks on your floors.

Dynamic Dual Spinning Mops: Operating at an impressive speed of 200 RPM, Roborock Qrevo S effectively tackles everything from soda spills to dried-on messes, offering pristine floors with each pass. Thanks to 30 adjustable water flow levels, you can customize the cleaning intensity in the app to match your floor types perfectly, achieving optimal results every time.

Precision Obstacle Avoidance with Reactive Tech: Detects and circumvents potential hazards with unparalleled precision, making cleaning a breeze. Powered by PreciSense LiDAR Navigation and 3D Mapping Technology, it generates detailed maps for accurate and tailored cleaning, allowing you to view your home in 3D.

Revolutionize Your Cleaning Routine with Upgraded App Control: Utilizing cutting-edge AI algorithms, it orchestrates smarter and stress-free cleaning sessions. Seamlessly navigate unexpected scenarios with features like temporary cleaning and skipping, ensuring uninterrupted efficiency. Tailored carpet strategies and intelligent restricted areas offer personalized cleaning solutions that adapt to your home’s unique layout. Multi-level mapping supports up to 4 levels of map saving. Embrace the future of home cleaning with Roborock’s advanced app control.

*Only support 2.4G WiFi, 100V-120V.

