Add Gigabyte’s 34-inch 144Hz Ultrawide curved gaming monitor to your battlestation for just $264 today ($136 off)

Amazon is now offering Gigabyte’s 34-inch 2K curved gaming monitor at $263.99 shipped once the on-page $36 off coupon is clipped. This ultrawide curved gaming monitor carries a $400 price tag, but it has been fetching close to $320 in recent months. Today’s 34% discount on its listed price drops it $33 below its previous all-time low from Prime Day, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details.

This gaming monitor from Gigabyte features a 34-inch curved panel with support for 3,440×1,440 resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming. Its curved panel with a 1500R standard curvature coupled with an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio delivers an immersive experience overall for gaming. This VESA Display HDR400-certified panel also covers up to 90% of DCI-P3 color space, delivering rich colors and vivid details. Some other highlights of the Gigabyte G34WQC ultrawide curved gaming monitor include 1ms response time for gaming, AMD FreeSync Premium support, and more.

If you are looking for more gaming gear to add to your battlestation then don’t miss Razer’s new Kraken V4 headset that just hit the scene for $180.

Gigabyte G34WQC 34-inch Ultrawide curved gaming monitor features:

34” 3440×1440 VA Display Gaming Monitor.Viewing Angle is 178° (H) / 178° (V).Specific uses for product – Business

144Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (MPRT) Response Time, Supports Freesync Premium

Immersive Ultrawide Aspect Ratio 21:9

Native 1500R Curvature

Smooth Gameplay with AMD FreeSync Premium

