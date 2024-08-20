Hands-On: Razer Kraken V4 headset is smaller, sounds great, still has RGB [Video]

Razer is refreshing its immersive gaming headset lineup with the new Kraken V4. This means it delivers big audio and EQ customization and packs Razer’s Chroma RGB. I’ve only had it for a few days, but it is now available, so let’s get it out of the box, and I’ll give you some of my early impressions. Be sure to hit the video below to see and hear it in action.

Kraken V4 supports Hyperspeed wireless, Bluetooth, or a wired USB connection. Unfortunately, it’s not simultaneous Bluetooth. The headset has a button that can be pressed to switch between the two different modes.

Quick Specs:

$180

Hyperspeed wireless, Bluetooth, USB-wired

Drivers: 40mm TriForce titanium

20-28kHz

HyperClear Super Wideband mic

THX Spatial Audio

Breathable fabric ear cushions

Battery life: 70hrs RGB off, 2.4GHz

35 hrs RGB on, 2.4GHz

9-zone chroma RGB

350g

Design and pricing

With a refined earcup and a smaller overall footprint, it reminds me of some SteelSeries headsets. It’s a bit slimmer, and the earcups and weight feel similar on my head. It’s not the massive round shape we’re used to with the Kraken. Razer claims this is mainly due to feedback about the headset’s appearance and feeling too bulky. I prefer this new design.

Razer likes to iterate on its products, and I’m sure we can expect other variations on this Kraken V4 platform. They’ve already announced the KrakenV4 X, the similar USB-wired variant that packs a different microphone and doesn’t support THX spatial audio. But it’s priced at just $80, where the full Kraken V4 is coming in at $180

Kraken V4: Comfort

In my limited testing, I found the Kraken V4 comfortable enough. The ear cushions are soft and malleable, but the tops of my ears do press against the driver covers. The inside of the ear cushions has some padding, so it’s not overly fatiguing, but after a few hours of playing Battlefield 2042, my ears were ready for a break.

The headband has plenty of padding and I had no issues with comfort on the top of my head.

Razer Kraken V4: Video

Detailed sound

Kraken V4 has Razer’s 40mm Tri-Force titanium drivers. Razer claims that by separating the driver into three separate components, they can be individually tuned for lows, mediums, and highs to deliver better fidelity. These have also been in some older headsets, like the Kraken V3 and the Blackshark line.

You may notice that there is a 10mm reduction in driver size from the Kraken V3 to the Kraken V4. But Razer claims they’ve been able to tune the smaller Tri-Force drivers to deliver equally powerful low-end.

Stereo Sound mode

And for the most part, they actually sound really detailed. Inside synapse, there are default EQ modes for Game, Movie, Music, and a flat custom. You can also set up individual profiles that will be automatically enabled when a game or program is opened.

I was pretty surprised by how clear the Kraken V4 sounded both listening to music and playing Rush XL in Battlefield 2042. The sheer chaos of that game mode is one of my favorite ways to test headsets. If you can make sense of what’s going on around you with 128 players, that says a lot about the headset.

THX Spatial Audio

Where I need to use the headset more is playing with THX sound modes enabled. Everything sounds more spread out with THX modes enabled, even listening to music, but it sounds like it is being adjusted digitally. It’s not as natural of a sound as a higher-end headset with impeccable imaging without digital enhancement.

I spent my time going back and forth between the Custom, THX Competitive, and THX immersive modes, and I couldn’t nail down what sounded better when playing Rush XL on Battlefield 2042.

Yes, it has RGB

Each earcup has 9-zone Chroma RGB. Of course, this will appeal to some people and turn others away. Remember, if you don’t like the Kraken V4 with RGB, the BlackShark V2 Pro (2023 edition) has the same mic, 50mm Tri-Force drivers, and a much more understated design. That’s aimed at more competitive gamers.

Mic test

Kraken V4 features a retractable HyperClear Super Wideband Mic. It’s similar to what we heard in the Blackshark V2 Pro 2023 refresh but there have been a couple of tweaks to physical components, according to Razer.

Through Synapse, there are options to tweak the microphone’s sound. I found the broadcast EQ profile to sound the most natural, but the mic noise cancellation and voice gate didn’t do much to knock out keyboard noise in my testing. Be sure to watch the video to hear it for yourself.

9to5Toys’ Take

At $180, the Kraken V4 has a lot to offer. I like the direction in which Razer is headed with the Kraken Design. It supports both Bluetooth and 2.4gHz wireless. It sounds incredible and has an impressive wideband microphone as well. And, if you want it, it has RGB.

Personally, I would prefer the Blackshark V2 Pro 2023 as it’s more understated, has more significant drivers, the same microphone, and access to Pro-Tuned FPS audio profiles. It is $20 more, though. So, if you’re not concerned about the pro sound modes, the Kraken might be the better value for you.

