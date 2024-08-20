Just $15 gets you MSI’s Forge GK300 mechanical keyboard for your battlestation with RGB lighting today (63% off)

Woot is now offering MSI’s Forge GK300 Mechanical Keyboard in black for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This is regularly a $40 mechanical keyboard on Amazon where it’s currently fetching $19. Today’s 63% discount on Woot drops it $4 below Amazon’s current price, marking the lowest we can find. Head below for more details to see if you want to add this keyboard to your battlestation.

The MSI Forge GK300 mechanical keyboard sports a full-size layout, complete with a numpad and a function row on top. The variant discounted today comes with blue mechanical switches, which are rated for over 20 million actuations. Other highlights of the MSI Forge GK300 gaming keyboard include RGB lighting, 26-key anti-ghosting for precise input, height-adjustable feet, and more.

We don’t expect this deal to stick around for a long time, so grab it while you can at a solid price. More deals on gear for your battlestation are waiting over at our PC gaming deals hub, so feel free to stop by and see if you’d like to grab something else for your setup.

MSI Forge GK300 mechanical gaming keyboard features:

Durable Switches – Years of gaming with switches rated for over 20 million actuations for keyboard

Hotkeys for Rapid Control – Easy to change lighting effects, media controls, and access widgets

RGB LED – Lighten the mood by playing with predefined effects for the preferred vibe on the keyboard

Mechanical Blue Switches

26-key anti-ghosting

