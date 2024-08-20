Latest wireless Google indoor/outdoor Nest Cam at $130 ($50 off), or open-box at $113

Just after the reveal of the new 4th Gen Nest Learning Thermostat, we have been tracking some notable deals on Google’s existing Nest smart home gear to shore up your setup. First it was all-time lows on the video doorbells and now we are looking at some offers on the smart cameras in the Nest lineup. Alongside a deal on the indoor Nest Cam below, Amazon is now offering the latest Google Nest Cam Battery for use indoors or out down at $129.98 shipped. Regularly $180, this is a solid $50 off and the lowest price we can find on the wireless smart camera.

Today’s deal on the Google Nest Cam Battery lands at within $5 of the best price we have tracked all year at Amazon and within just $10 of the Black Friday price last year.

It is also worth noting that this deal is also live at Best Buy at $129.99 shipped. Perhaps even more interesting is the open-box excellent condition listing that is now sitting at $112.99 shipped with a full 1-year warranty attached.

This is the battery-operated, wireless model that can offer a much less cumbersome installation process – you don’t need to worry about where the outlets are outside or if there are any at all, never mind the cable that would be required for the wired models. Alongside the rechargeable battery, these Nest cams deliver live HD feeds of what’s happening on your property with night vision, two-way talk/audio, and notifications. “Nest Cam will automatically store up to one hour of recorded events” even if there’s power outage or your Wi-Fi goes down.

Amazon also the latest Google indoor Nest Security Cam down at $79.98 shipped in three colorways right now. This is a 20% price drop landing within $15 of the best we have seen this year.

Google Nest Cam features:

Who’s in the garden? Are the kids doing their homework yet? Nest Cam is wire-free, so it goes almost anywhere, outside or in. It knows the difference between people, animals, and vehicles, so you can get the alerts that are important to you. Listen and speak through the camera right from the Google Home app. Check in anytime with 24/7 live view. If you miss a notification, you can always go back and see what happened with 3 hours of free event video history. And it’s easy to install yourself – no outlet or wires required. Nest Camera Battery requires the Google Home app and a Google Account – it’s not compatible with the Nest app or the home.nest.com site.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!