Just after debuting the new Nest Thermostat, Google’s smart doorbell falls to the $100 Amazon low ($80 off)

Google unleashed its new 4th Gen Nest Learning Thermostat just before the new Pixel 9, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Pixel Watch 3, but the current wireless Google Nest Doorbell Battery remains the latest and it is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Regularly $180, the Ivy and Snow white models have now dropped down to $99.99 shipped. This is $80 off the MSRP, $10 below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. For comparison’s sake, it is still sitting at the full $180 via Best Buy.

While they are certainly more pricey than the new TP-Link models that are now starting at $51, you won’t get Google’s special brand of minimalist design with those, never mind the first-party integrations.

The model we have on sale today at the lowest price yet is of the wireless persuasion. That means it carries a rechargeable battery inside so you don’t need to worry about hardwiring for power. It features two-way talk action so you can both speak to and take a look at anything or anyone that might be waiting on the other side of your door without even opening it.

The see what you missed feature is also at the ready at no additional charge – “3 hours of free event video history” – even if your Wi-Fi goes down or there’s a power issue, the Nest Doorbell “can store up to 1 hour of recorded events.”

