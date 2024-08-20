One year of BJ’s Club+ Card Membership now down at $65 (Reg. $110)

If you’re looking for a smarter way to shop and save on everyday essentials, a 1-Year BJ’s Wholesale Club+ Card Membership for just $65 could be your golden ticket. BJ’s Wholesale Club members are able to spend less on everything from weekly groceries to top-brand household essentials, all while enjoying a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience.

One of the standout benefits of a BJ’s membership is the incredible savings it affords members. With up to 25% off grocery store prices daily, you can stretch your budget further without compromising on quality.

Whether stocking up on fresh produce, pantry staples, or your favorite snacks, BJ’s has aisles filled with the fresh food you need—meaning fewer trips to the grocery store and more time back in your day.

You’ll find a wide variety of national brands, from household essentials to electronics, all at wholesale club prices. This means you get more selection and better deals compared to traditional retailers, whether you’re shopping for the latest tech or bulk coffee pods.

BJ’s members can expect easier shopping with a range of convenient options. With ExpressPay, you can skip the line in-club by scanning your items as you shop and paying through BJ’s mobile app for faster checkout. Prefer to shop online? Take advantage of services like curbside pickup, Buy Online Pick Up in Club, and same-day delivery to get your items in the way that works best for you.

With the ability to use manufacturer’s coupons, too, this is a great one-stop place for tremendous value.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to shop smarter—join BJ’s today and start enjoying the benefits.

For a limited time, you can pick up a one-year BJ’s Wholesale Club+ Card Membership for just $65 with auto-renewal (terms apply).

