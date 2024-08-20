Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with included S Pen now $110 off starting from $340

Amazon is now offering the more affordable 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android Tablet starting from $339.99 shipped. Regularly $450, this is $110 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Today’s deal lands at $10 under the sale price you’ll find directly from Samsung right now as well as the Best Buy deal we are tracking. Outside of some bundle offers with additional accessories and a brief dip to $314 for Prime Day, this deal comes within $10 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. The elevated 256GB model has also returned to the $409.99 shipped we spotted last time, down from the regular $500 sale price you’ll find at Samsung right now. Details below.

We came away impressed with the FE edition of Samsung’s flagship S9 tablet – it delivers that Galaxy experience with relatively comparable specs where it counts at a far more affordable price tag. Here’s a quick excerpt of what we had to say after going hands-on:

Put together an entry-level tablet with a lot of the same specs and an impressive IP68 build, and you have a winner. That’s exactly what the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ look to be.

Centered around a 10.9-inch display, it starts with 256GB of internal storage space you can expand by 1TB with these discounted microSD cards running on an Exynos chipset. From there, the 8MP camera and included S Pen for handwritten doodling and note-taking joins up to 18 hours of battery life – you can “get a full charge in less than 90 minutes” – as well as an IP68 rating so a quick spill or some light rain won’t ruin your life (your tablet) completely.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features:

Start every adventure with a large, beautiful 10.9″ screen. Whether you’re a multitasker, a gamer or a devoted movie watcher, you’ll feel closer to the action. Plus, dual speakers make everything sound amazing. With a tablet this powerful, portable and fun, you’ll never want to put it down. Go up to 18 hours with a long-lasting battery and get a full charge in less than 90 minutes with Super Fast Charging. The latest Exynos chipset lets you own the day and stay in touch. Cross off your to-do list and video chat with your college roomie miles away. Whatever you’re doing, Galaxy Tab S9 FE makes for rich experiences.

