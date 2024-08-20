Score 2nd Gen Backbone One iPhone Lightning Controller grip with magnetic adapters at the $70 low (30% off)

Over at Woot, we are now tracking a solid deal that drops Backbone One’s 2nd Gen iPhone Lightning controller grip to $69.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This second-generation controller grip debuted not too long ago carrying a $100 price tag and the same features as the USB-C version from last fall. This particular model hasn’t seen many discounts since its debut in March outside of a few brief drops to the $80 mark. Today’s 30% discount on Woot knocks $30 off its usual going rate, marking the lowest price we can find.

The Backbone One game controller is great for those who want to enjoy their favorite games on the go. It delivers one of the best ways to enjoy just about “any game, anywhere,” be it titles from the App Store, like Call of Duty and Roblox, or cloud games via Xbox Game Pass, Apple Arcade, and GeForce NOW, or via Remote Play from your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. This Lighting model also has wide analog triggers, magnetic adapters, a reshaped D-Pad, Lightning pass-through charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, among other things. You can learn more about the experience of using one of these in our hands-on review of the USB-C version right here.

Backbone One 2nd Gen iPhone Lightning controller grip features:

PLAY VIRTUALLY ANY GAME, ANYWHERE: Choose from free App Store games like Call of Duty & Roblox, stream through cloud gaming services such as Xbox Game Pass, Apple Arcade & GeForce NOW, or play games with Remote Play from your PlayStation, Xbox or PC.

CONSOLE QUALITY ON THE GO: Meticulously crafted to be comfortable and portable, our compact design features ultra wide analog triggers, highly accurate thumbsticks and responsive D-pad and buttons.

LOWEST LATENCY, PASS-THROUGH CHARGING & 3.5MM HEADSET JACK: Connects to your iPhone’s Lightning port for ultra-responsive gameplay. Plus, charge and use your favorite headset while you play.

WORKS WITH ANY IPHONE WITH LIGHTNING CONNECTOR + CASE SUPPORT: Compatible with all iPhone that have a lightning connector (iPhone 14 and older). For the iPhone 15 Series, please see our USB-C version. Magnetic adapters included to support cases.

