Backbone debuts 2nd Gen iPhone Lightning controller grip with magnetic adapters, new D-pad, more

Backbone is rounding out its iPhone gaming controller grips today by refreshing the Lightning side of its lineup. We first saw the USB-C version get some love last fall, and now those with an iPhone 14 or older can enjoy the same improvements.

All of the new second-generation features that launched on the USB-C version are now coming to the Lightning side of the portfolio. So while the iPhone 15 version saw these upgrades back in November, now those with an iPhone 14 or older can enjoy the upgrades.

The new Backbone One (2nd Gen) is fittingly a second-generation version of the original iPhone gaming handheld. It has the same design that clamps over nearly any-sized handset with a spring mechanism to hold it in place. But now, the controller grip comes with some magnetic adapters that lets it support not just any iPhone, but pretty much any case, too. One of the biggest drawbacks of these accessories that turn your handset into a Nintendo Switch is that you almost always have to take your case off – but not anymore.

Included in the box are a few of these adapters that Backbone says will work with all kinds of the most popular cases for iPhone. It not only means that it’s far more convenient to throw the controller grip on for a quick gaming session but also brings some extra stability into the picture. The original version did have some rubber inserts you could swap between, but the new approach seems to go a lot further toward fitting in with different smartphone shapes and sizes.

Other improvements this time around include a tweaked design that’s a bit more ergonomic than the original. There’s also a reshaped D-Pad, too.

The same software support as the original makes the cut, too. The company isn’t changing anything about what games are supported between the new version and its predecessor. So if you enjoy playing PS Remote Play, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Genshin Impact, or any other game, that won’t change with the newer edition.

You can buy the Backbone One (2nd Gen) on Amazon right now for $99.99 in both black and white colorways for the Lightning version.

I previously reviewed the Backbone One iPhone controller when it launched with a USB-C port for iPhone 15. It’s still my personal favorite controller grip on the market, and now everything I wrote home about comes to the iPhone 14.

Here’s how the two different generations compare:

