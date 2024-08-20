SK hynix’s 1TB flash drive-sized 1,000MB/s Portable SSD is down to $70 Amazon low ($65 off)

SK hynix Tube T31 Portable SSD

The official SK hynix store on Amazon is offering its flash drive-sized Tube T31 portable SSD at $69.99 shipped. That’s a straight up 48% discount on a model that landed on Amazon not too long ago carrying a $135 price tag. While this 1TB model has been fetching $100 in recent months, it has never been this low. Today’s $65 discount drops it $20 below its previous all-time low of $90, marking the lowest price we have tracked. Head below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, the SK hynix Tube T31 is a portable SSD with a compact flash drive-style housing that’s easier to carry around. It’s among the most compact portable SSDs you’ll find on the market, delivering data transfer speeds up to 1,000MB/s. It offers USB-A 3.2 Gen2 connectivity, which makes it ideal to be used with gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox machines. It’s compatible with a wide range of devices thanks to USB-A connectivity, and it also comes with a 3-year warranty.

If you’re only looking for an SSD enclosure to use your existing M.2 drives, then check out UGREEN’s new 20GB/s metal SSD enclosure which is down to $30 with a 25% launch deal.

SK hynix Tube T31 Portable SSD features:

The perfect go-anywhere portable gaming storage…back up your data at a blazing speed of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps)…Ultra fast back up storage for PS4, PS5, XBOX Series X/S & One, Windows 10/11 and macOS…Easy Plug & Play with pocket-sized SSD & built-in USB-A 3.2 Gen2 connector. 

