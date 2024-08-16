UGREEN’s new 20Gb/s metal M.2 SSD Enclosure surfaces with a 25% launch deal at $30

Just after catching the launch of its new wireless in-flight audio headphones transmitter, we have have spotted a new UGREEN SSD enclosure getting an early discount. SSD enclosures are popular around here among both staffers and readers – they offer up an affordable way to re-purpose otherwise internal SSDs and transform them into portable drives. And considering how expensive portable SSDs have become over the last 8 months or so, the value proposition is even more enticing than ever. UGREEN’s new 20Gb/s M.2 SSD Enclosure has now surfaced on Amazon with a solid 25% launch deal and you can get more details down below.

UGREEN’s new 20Gb/s M.2 SSD Enclosure lands at 25% off

Landing with an aluminum build, all things considered once you have installed an SSD inside most folks won’t even know it was ever just an enclosure. It is compatible with a host of SATA and NVMe M.2 SSDs including various sizes ranging from the smaller 2230 models right through to the 2242, 2260, and traditional 2280s you likely having laying around from older PC builds and the like. It can handle up to 8TB storage capacities as well.

With support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, it is capable of delivering 20Gb/s speeds, it also features some heat dissipation action to keep things running smoothly by way of its “cool aluminum case with a thermal pad.”

This “20Gb/s NVMe enclosure supports UASP and Trim, built-in advanced RTL9210B chip with short-circuit and over-current protection, which achieves the safety and stability of the data transmission.”

UGREEN says there’s only one screw you need to adjust the M.2 SSD in place and, as expected, there’s no additional power supply needed for it to function.

UGREEN’s new 20Gb/s M.2 SSD Enclosure is now available for purchase via its official Amazon storefront and carries a $40 MSRP. However, during the launch phase here, it will automatically drop 25% in the cart to deliver a total at $29.99 Prime shipped.

With a quick browse through Amazon’s 20Gb/s SSD enclosure section you can see this price is relatively on par with similarly reliable brands that operate in these sorts of price ranges. There are certainly more affordable options that don’t reach these sorts of speeds – you can score UGREEN’s 10GB/s model at $17 Prime shipped right now – but this is a solid option at a price like this.

