Upgrade your audio setup with NZXT Relay desktop speakers for just $150 today (New low, $100 off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops NZXT’s Relay PC Gaming Desktop Speakers to $149.99 shipped on Amazon. This is regularly a $250 pair of speakers that’s now seeing a solid 40% markdown. This pair has seen several discounts since its debut last year in June, but this is the first time it’s down to the $150 mark on Amazon. Thanks to today’s $100 discount, these speakers are now fetching $20 less than their previous all-time low, marking the lowest price we have tracked.

These desktop speakers are a part of NZXT’s Relay audio lineup which also includes an auto-switching headphone stand. These speakers have a relatively compact footprint at 7.5 inches tall, 4.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches deep. Each unit features a 2mm silk dome tweeter and a 3-inch glass fiber woofer, and they can push 80 watts of power to deliver loud audio without taking too much space on your desk. You can even pair these speakers with a 140W subwoofer which is also down to $130 from its usual price of $150 today. You can learn more about the experience of using these speakers in our NZXT Relay hands-on review.

If you prefer using a pair of headset while gaming, then don’t miss SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P wireless gaming that is currently fetching $126 instead of $180.

NZXT Relay desktop speakers features:

Designed specifically for close-proximity listening with a high dynamic range that brings detailed in-game soundscapes to life.

80 watts of total power (40 watts per speaker) fills the room with immersive, full-range sound for games, music, or movies.

Compact enough to fit comfortably on a desktop, but large enough to provide powerful sound.

Speaker enclosure is constructed from high-quality MDF to minimize resonance and distortion for clear, vibration-free audio.

Features 3.5 mm and RCA inputs to connect to a wide range of devices for versatile use and seamless integration into any setup.

