New low knocks SteelSeries’ 360-degree spatial audio Arctis Nova 7P wireless gaming headset to $126 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset in white for $125.99 shipped. This is regularly a $180 gaming headset which is now seeing a solid 30% markdown. It has seen several discounts this year, but it never dropped below the $130 mark. Today’s deal shaves $54 off its usual going rate to land it $10 below our previous mention from May. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this particular wireless gaming headset, so head below for more details to see if you want to grab it for your gaming setup.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P features high-fidelity Neodymium magnetic drivers to deliver crisp audio that you can fully customize with EQ. It supports 360-degree spatial audio and is compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 and Microsoft Spatial Sound. It features a retractable mic that you can hide when it’s not in use, and the headset also has memory foam cushions for a comfortable fit. This gaming headset can wirelessly connect to two audio sources simultaneously, and it’ll work well with PC, PlayStation 5, or Switch with support for lossless wireless audio using a USB-C dongle.

You can also pair the Arctis Nova 7P gaming headset with a smartphone via Bluetooth, meaning you can use it with an iPhone along with Backbone One controller grip that’s also down to $70 today from its usual price of $100. More deals on other gaming gear are waiting for you over at our PC gaming deals hub.

Arctis Nova 7P Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset:

NEODYMIUM MAGNETIC DRIVERS — Hear everything you want with an ultra-detailed soundscape of crystal clear highs, pinpoint mids, and deep bass. Fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 / Microsoft Spatial Sound

DUAL AUDIO STREAMS — Connect your mobile device directly for on-the-go audio or mix in calls or music with your game audio when at home

MULTI-PLATFORM WIRELESS — Instant, lossless wireless on your PC, PlayStation, Switch or tablet with a portable USB-C dongle (USB-C to USB-A cable also included)

38-HR BATTERY LIFE — Quickly jump back in with USB-C Fast Charge, giving 6 hours of play after a 15 min charge

360° SPATIAL AUDIO — Hear everything from every direction for full immersion and situational awareness; compatible with Tempest 3D Audio

RETRACTABLE MIC — Use the mic for games or calls. Then hide it completely for your commute

PREMIUM FIT — Adjustable steel headband for optimal wear plus AirWeave Memory Foam ear-cushions

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!