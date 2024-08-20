Wildly low price lands on Samsung’s 34-inch 175Hz Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor at $600 (50% off)

As a part of its ongoing Warehouse Clean Out sale, Woot is now offering the best price we have seen on Samsung’s 34-inch 175Hz Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor at $599.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. That’s a straight up a $600 discount on a monitor that regularly fetches $1,200. Today’s deal drops it $200 below our previous mention from earlier month when it landed at $800 on Samsung’s online store. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this particular gaming monitor, and the same model is currently fetching $750 on Amazon with a $50 off onpage coupon.

Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G8 will upgrade your gaming setup with a solid 34-inch QD-OLED panel with a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution. This display sports an 1800R curvature with a 21:9 aspect ratio, similar to the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 that is down to $1,200 today from its usual price of $1,800. The Odyssey G8 also has support for up to 175Hz refresh and 0.003ms response time with AMD FreeSync Pro. The connectivity options on the Odyssey OLED G8 include HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, and it even has SmartThings integration with Bixby and Amazon’s Alexa built-in. Other highlights of the Odyssey OLED G8 include a premium metallic finish, some cool lighting at the back that syncs with your in-game visuals, and more.

This, by the way, is not the only ultrawide curved gaming monitor that is discounted today. We are tracking a solid deal on Gigabyte’s G34WQC 34-inch 144Hz ultrawide curved gaming monitor at $264. It’s not seeing an impressive $136 discount from its $400 listed price.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 features:

Get ready to experience mesmerizing gaming with Samsung’s 175Hz QD-OLED screen. Enhanced with the Neo Quantum Processor, it delivers brighter whites, deeper blacks and near-infinite color contrast, for an intensely captivating view in QD-OLED. The fastest Odyssey yet moves at electrifying speed with a hair-raising 0.03ms response time. Instantly access top streaming services via Gaming Hub* and enjoy smooth play with Samsung’s advanced streaming technology. Gaming Hub is available in limited countries, with app availability differing by country.

