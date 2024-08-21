Add this tiny 30W USB-C GaN charger to your EDC at just $12 today (40% off)

The official Baseus storefront on Amazon is offering its 30W USB-C GaN charger for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 40% off coupon to see the discounted price at checkout. This is $8 off the usual $20 going rate and the lowest price we can find for this tiny GaN charger. Today’s deal applies to both black and white units, both of which are “70% smaller than Apple’s 30W USB-C charger.” Head below for more details.

This Baseus wall charger can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It’s a gallium nitride charger that comes with dual-layer cooling technology to keep the operating temperatures low while charging. This charger doesn’t have foldable pins like Anker’s pricer $19 30W Nano 3 charger, but it’s small enough to fit inside your pocket or the travel kit without any issues.

If you are looking for more chargers to add to your EDC, then don’t miss Baseus’ 20,000mAh MagSafe portable power bank in black at $30, which is down from its usual price of $46. Also, be sure to hit up our smartphone accessories hub to find deals on other charging gear.

Baseus 30W USB-C GaN charger features:

30W FAST CHARGING BLOCK: This USB C charger has a maximum output of 30W, a USB C charger block that can get an iPhone 15 charged from 0-59% in 30 mins, 3 times faster than an original 5W iPhone charger.

USB-C PD 3.0 CERTIFIED: The usb-c charger is certified for multiple fast charging protocols like QC3.0, PD3.0, PPS, etc and can PD fast charging most types of cell phones and tablets.

FASTER CHARGING, LESS HEATING: The dual-layer cooling technology, BCT, and glue fill technology keep the USB C wall charger at a lower temperature while fast charging.

70% SMALLER TRAVEL-READY DESIGN: Thanks to GaN5s technology and a more compact USB Type C charger design, this Type C charging block is 70% smaller than Apple’s 30W USB C charger, which makes it much portable for carrying around.

