Apple Intelligence-ready M2 MacBook Air hits one of its best prices from $699 (Orig. $1,199, Refurb)

While Amazon and Best Buy are still offering big-time price drops and new all-time lows on the latest M3 MacBook Air, not to mention the $799 low on the M2 model, Woot has some interesting offers today. Woot is now offering Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Airs in refurbished condition starting from $699 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This is a regularly $999 machine these days that started life out at $1,199. Amazon is still offering new condition units down at the $799 low, but you can knock an additional $100 off with Woot’s refurbished listing to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Be sure to select the Midnight option for the lowest possible price here.

While it certainly isn’t the M3 model, we are talking about a still more than capable machine, ready for new macOS updates for years to come, that’s also landing at $149 under the lowest price we have tracked on the latest releases. It ships with a 90-day warranty.

Carrying Apple’s M2 chip ready for Apple Intelligence features – here’s every device that will support Apple Intelligence, you’ll find the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color alongside up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime camera, the wonderful MagSafe charging port, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone jack.

If the M2 or refurbished condition just isn’t working for you here, we get it…it’s not for everybody. But, as mentioned above, there are loads of the best MacBook Air deals of the year ready and waiting right now. Best Buy is throwing in an extra $25 gift card on select configurations right now and you can browse through the discounted options on Amazon below:

Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall.

