Apple Intelligence-ready M2 MacBook Air hits one of its best prices from $699 (Orig. $1,199, Refurb)

Justin Kahn -
AppleBest Mac Deals
From $699

While Amazon and Best Buy are still offering big-time price drops and new all-time lows on the latest M3 MacBook Air, not to mention the $799 low on the M2 model, Woot has some interesting offers today. Woot is now offering Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Airs in refurbished condition starting from $699 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This is a regularly $999 machine these days that started life out at $1,199. Amazon is still offering new condition units down at the $799 low, but you can knock an additional $100 off with Woot’s refurbished listing to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Be sure to select the Midnight option for the lowest possible price here. 

While it certainly isn’t the M3 model, we are talking about a still more than capable machine, ready for new macOS updates for years to come, that’s also landing at $149 under the lowest price we have tracked on the latest releases. It ships with a 90-day warranty. 

Carrying Apple’s M2 chip ready for Apple Intelligence features – here’s every device that will support Apple Intelligence, you’ll find the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color alongside up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime camera, the wonderful MagSafe charging port, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone jack. 

If the M2 or refurbished condition just isn’t working for you here, we get it…it’s not for everybody. But, as mentioned above, there are loads of the best MacBook Air deals of the year ready and waiting right now. Best Buy is throwing in an extra $25 gift card on select configurations right now and you can browse through the discounted options on Amazon below:

M2 MacBook Air features:

Supercharged by the next-generation M2 chip, the redesigned MacBook Air combines incredible performance and up to 18 hours of battery life into its strikingly thin aluminum enclosure. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro…

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Amazon knocks $350 off the 512GB M2 MacBook Air at $849...
Amazon knocks $200 off all 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs with...
Apple’s blue 13-inch M2 iPad Air drops to $720, o...
Big-time M3 MacBook Air deals still flying! 13-inch $14...
Best Buy Back to School sale now live: M2 MacBook Air f...
If you’re not upgrading to Series 10, Apple Watch...
Belkin’s 20W BoostCharge Pro power bank with Appl...
Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Thunderbolt 4 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments