Belkin’s 20W BoostCharge Pro power bank with Apple Watch charger falls to $79 today

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Power Bank for $78.89 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 22% off and the lowest price we can find right now – it is currently only 15% off directly from Belkin and is now out of stock. We have only seen this model drop below $80 twice this year at Amazon with today’s offer coming within about $1 of the all-time low there. Head below for more details.

We feature far more affordable ways to charge up your Apple kit on a regular basis, that’s for sure. But the somewhat higher-end Belkin gear always tends to fetch a premium and this one also comes loaded with an onboard Apple Watch charger with some notable specs:

20W of Power Delivery lets you fast charge an Apple Watch from 0-80% in as little as 45 minutes, and many other compatible devices at optimal speeds. Simultaneously charge your Apple watch and iPhone with the included USB-C cable.

It carries a 10,000mAh battery with a dual function USB-C port you can use to power up an iPhone and other gear, or juice the internal battery back up. It also features a sort of rubberized shell with a power button and LED indicators to see how much juice is left at glance.

Just keep in mind, if you’re not partial to the Belkin gear, our exclusive offer on a very similar piece of kit from Satechi is selling for even less right now. Combined with our exclusive code for 9to5 readers, you can score its Quatro Power Bank with wireless Apple Watch and AirPods chargers down at $52.50 from the usual $100. Get a closer look right here.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Apple Watch Power Bank features:

With a capacity of 10,000mAh, this battery pack has a USB-C port, so you can charge your Apple Watch and smartphone at up to 20 watts, delivering up to 36 hours of video playback for your iPhone 14. Recharge your device with a fast-charging power bank with overcharge protection that is USB-IF certified for assured quality and compatibility that covers various devices, so you can always depend on your device being charged safely. Designed with durability and portability. With a huge capacity and minimal footprint, this wireless charging hub is ready to be taken anywhere. Plus, an LED battery indicator lights let you know when it’s time to recharge.

