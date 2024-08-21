Best Buy Tech Fest sale: Up to $900 in savings on Alienware laptops, Copilot+ PCs, more along with a $25 gift card

Best Buy’s Tech Fest sale is live and kicking with huge deals on gaming laptops, Copilot+ PCs, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, MacBooks, and more. This sale will be live through Sunday alongside Best Buy’s Daily Deals and the ongoing back to school sale. The items over $250 purchased during the Tech Fest sale also come with a bonus $25 gift card attached, making the already excellent deals even better. Head below for a closer look at all the discounts and savings.

Best Buy Tech Fest sale event now live through Sunday

Best Buy’s ongoing Tech Fest sale is headlined by massive savings of up to $900 on Windows laptops. The LG Gram 17 laptop with i7/32GB/2TB is down to $1,199.99 after a $900 discount on its $2,100 usual going rate. Another stand-out deal from the Tech Fest sale takes $600 off the latest Alienware X14 R2 gaming laptop at $1,099.99. This is regularly a $1,700 gaming machine with Intel’s 13th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU.

A couple of new Copilot+ PCs are also discounted right now, including Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge 14-inch touchscreen laptop with Snapdragon X Elite starting at $999.99 instead of $1,350. HP’s OmniBook X Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite chip is down to $899.99 from its usual price of $1,200. A handful of other gaming laptops, monitors, and peripherals are also discounted as highlighted below.

Browse through the rest of Best Buy’s Tech Fest sale right here. It is live now through Sunday.

