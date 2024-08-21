Just $8 scores this multi-angle aluminum foldable stand for your iPad today (Reg. $20)

The official UGREEN storefront on Amazon is now offering its multi-angle aluminum foldable tablet stand for $7.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime subscription will need to check out with $35 or more in their cart to avoid shipping fees. This is regularly a $20 tablet stand that’s been fetching $16 over the last few days. Today’s 50% discount shaves $8 off its usual going rate to land it below $10 for the first time, marking the lowest price we can find.

The UGREEN tablet stand is good to hold tablets with up to a 13-inch display, meaning it’s perfect for even those with Apple’s latest 13-inch iPad Pro model. It’s a sturdy stand made out of aluminum, and it lets you adjust both its height and the viewing angle. It also has a foldable design that makes it easier to neatly tuck it away when not in use. This tablet stand features a silicone-covered pad and hooks to support your tablet in place without scratching or damaging it, and it’ll also blend in perfectly with the rest of your Apple gear, thanks to its grey finish.

If you’re shopping for more desk accessories today, then don’t miss Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C power strip at $36, down from its usual price of $66. Folks with an iPhone can also consider buying Anker’s Qi2 2-in-1 MagSafe stand for $38 today instead of its $50 usual price.

UGREEN aluminum tablet stand features:

More Stable: Sturdy aluminum alloy construction with a triangular design for stability

Find Best Viewing Angle: Adjustable hinges for customizable viewing angles. Help relax your back and neck as work

Reserve Charging Port: Convenient charging notch allows you to easily connect a charger, charging devices while using this stand

Anti-Slip Design: The silicone-covered pad and the rubber hook support your tablet softly but firmly, protect the tablet from sliding and avoid scratches

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!