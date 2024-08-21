Anker’s Qi2 2-in-1 MagSafe stands delivers 15W at just $38, or with 40W USB-C charger at $42

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering a notable deal on its upgraded Qi2 15W MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Stand at $38.24 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50 and more often at $47, this is the lowest price we can find, a solid deal on a Qi2 charger, and within a few bucks of the all-time low. However, if you want this charger with the 40W USB-C wall charger included, you can grab that right here down at $41.98 shipped – clip the on-page coupon. This package sells for $56 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked.

Now, if you have a powerful enough wall adapter available at home already to run the stand, obviously saving the $3 or so is a safe bet. On the other hand, even if you do, you’re landing a perfectly useable 40W USB-C wall charger for an effective deal price of just $3. Either way it’s hard to go wrong with an Anker Qi2 charger at a price like this.

It features a wireless Qi pad on the base for AirPods, other wireless earbuds, or even a second handset. From there, an extension rises up to withhold a magnetic charging base for iPhone (or an Android device with the right case for that matter) to deliver the full 15W of juice via the new Qi2 standard.

While we are talking 15W of charging power, scope out more options down below:

Anker Qi2 15W MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Stand features:

Fast, Efficient 15W Charging: Charge your iPhone 15 Pro up to 25% in just 21 minutes with this MagSafe-compatible 15W fast charger.

Charge 2 Devices at Once: Enjoy the convenience and time-saving benefits of charging both your phone and earbuds at once.

Find Your Perfect Charging Angle: Adjust your charging angle freely, thanks to the 45° vertical and 360° horizontal rotation capabilities.

Stay Informed with Dual LEDs: Features two LED lights that distinctly indicate the charging status of your phone and earbuds—no more guessing!

