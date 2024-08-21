Anker’s Qi2 2-in-1 MagSafe stands delivers 15W at just $38, or with 40W USB-C charger at $42

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Reg. $47+ $38
Anker new MagGo 2-in-1 Qi2 15W MagSafe charging stand

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering a notable deal on its upgraded Qi2 15W MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Stand at $38.24 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50 and more often at $47, this is the lowest price we can find, a solid deal on a Qi2 charger, and within a few bucks of the all-time low. However, if you want this charger with the 40W USB-C wall charger included, you can grab that right here down at $41.98 shippedclip the on-page coupon. This package sells for $56 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. 

Now, if you have a powerful enough wall adapter available at home already to run the stand, obviously saving the $3 or so is a safe bet. On the other hand, even if you do, you’re landing a perfectly useable 40W USB-C wall charger for an effective deal price of just $3. Either way it’s hard to go wrong with an Anker Qi2 charger at a price like this. 

It features a wireless Qi pad on the base for AirPods, other wireless earbuds, or even a second handset. From there, an extension rises up to withhold a magnetic charging base for iPhone (or an Android device with the right case for that matter) to deliver the full 15W of juice via the new Qi2 standard. 

While we are talking 15W of charging power, scope out more options down below:

Anker Qi2 15W MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Stand features:

  • Fast, Efficient 15W Charging: Charge your iPhone 15 Pro up to 25% in just 21 minutes with this MagSafe-compatible 15W fast charger.
  • Charge 2 Devices at Once: Enjoy the convenience and time-saving benefits of charging both your phone and earbuds at once.
  • Find Your Perfect Charging Angle: Adjust your charging angle freely, thanks to the 45° vertical and 360° horizontal rotation capabilities.
  • Stay Informed with Dual LEDs: Features two LED lights that distinctly indicate the charging status of your phone and earbuds—no more guessing!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Here’s the lowest price yet on Belkin’s new...
OneAir Elite finds you the cheapest flights, hotels, mo...
Score some effectively FREE Uber and Uber Eats money to...
1, 2, 3 – GO! LEGO officially reveals six new Mar...
Motorola’s unlocked 256GB 2023 razr+ flip phone i...
Just $8 scores this multi-angle aluminum foldable stand...
Nomad unveils new metal/glass 15W Qi2 Stand One Max 3-i...
Anker’s 299Wh LiFePO4 Powerhouse hits $179 low fo...
Load more...
Show More Comments