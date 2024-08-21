Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5i with a 14-inch touchscreen is down to $349 today ($150 off)

Alongside its now live Tech Fest sale with up to $900 discounts on Windows laptops and MacBooks, Best Buy is offering the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus for $349 shipped. That’s straight up a $150 discount on a Chromebook that regularly fetches $499. Today’s deal matches the second-best price we tracked for this laptop a couple of months back in June. The same Chromebook also happens to be on sale directly from Lenovo at a higher $369 right now. Head below for more details on this fairly new Chromebook with Google’s new Chromebook Plus features.

The Lenovo Flex 5i sports a 14-inch 2K touchscreen display with a 360-degree hinge that makes it more versatile than other Chromebooks. Its 2-in-1 form factor lets you use it in both laptop and tablet mode, with the touchscreen completing the experience. It is powered by Intel’s Core i3 processor and comes with 8GB of memory alongside 128GB SSD to fit Google’s bill as one of the new Chromebook Plus machines with the upgraded software experience and AI features as detailed here.

If you’d rather stick with an Android tablet instead of a Chromebook for your day-to-day usage, then consider picking up Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra which is down to $940 with a massive $360 discount. Best Buy is offering huge discounts on a bunch of other laptops and tablets right now as a part of its Tech Fest sale, so be sure to check it out and see if something catches your attention.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus features:

Take all your essentials anywhere you go with the versatile Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus powered by the 13th Generation Intel Core processor which distributes performance where you need it most — saving you time and increasing your ability to do the things you want. With a 2x faster Intel Core processor and up to double the memory and storage, edit Google Docs, photos, and videos, while watching your favorite shows in full HD on a 1080p display. Plus, more power means faster gameplay.

