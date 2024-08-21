Level up your space with Govee’s 10-pack of Hexagon Light Panels Ultra at new $250 low (Save $100)

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Govee is giving folks the best deal to date on its Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack for $249.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. Normally going for $350, this 10-pack of smart ambient lights has seen a handful of discounts since releasing back in September 2023. We saw it hit $280 back in April, followed by prices that kept above $300 until last month’s Prime Day sales event brought costs down lower to $260 for a short while. This short-lived former low has been undercut today though by this $100 markdown that carves out a new all-time low – beating Black Friday and Prime Day rates alike.

These are the latest light panels from Govee, sporting a modular design that allows you to arrange the 10 included panels in any configuration that you prefer. Each panel has 129 LED beads packed inside – far more than past models – and offer three different lighting modes alongside the usual 3D color illumination. The six sides of the panels can even be spliced together giving you virtually limitless combinations and possibilities. Head below to learn more.

Other notable Govee smart light deals:

Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra features:

Innovative 3D Light Panels: H606A, an upgrade from H6061, changes your game room by taking your wall decor to the next level. These LED lights for Gaming Setup combine dynamic flowing effects and eye-popping 3D for an unforgettable experience.

Multifaceted Ultra Lighting: The panels are equipped with 129 LED beads. The flagship product, with triple the light beads as previous versions, provides you with vibrant game lighting effects, creating an unparalleled entertainment experience.

Open Patching: The six sides of the upgraded hexagon light panel can be spliced. Offering virtually limitless DIY possibilities, the Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra puts the power in your hands to craft your ideal gaming atmosphere.

2 Panel Color Options: Users can choose from two color variants: Meteor Gray, with a layer that emits softer, gentler lighting, or Lunar White, which has a transparent shell, displaying vivid, more intense colors. You can also combine two colors.

Comprehensive Gaming Experience: The Hexagon Light Panels Ultra support Govee DreamView, Razer Chroma, and Govee Desktop. Sync Govee gaming lights with the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem for lighting effects that respond intuitively to their gameplay.

