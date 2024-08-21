Score a Philips Hue Smart Starter Kit with 3 bulbs, a bridge, and dimmer for just $110 today ($60 off)

As a part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Philips Hue 60W A19 Smart LED Starter Kit for $109.99 shipped. This is regularly a $160 kit that is currently seeing a $60 discount to land at one of its lowest prices. The same Philips Hue Smart starter kit with one less bulb is currently fetching $128 on Amazon with a lighter 20% discount. Today’s deal offers one of the best prices on a bundle that lets you get into the Philips Hue ecosystem. Head below for more details.

This Philips Hue starter kit gets you all the essentials to set up some smart lighting in your home, complete with a bridge and a dimmer. You get as many as three 60W A19 E26 base light bulbs in this bundle, all of which can either glow in white or in the color of your choice. You can control and customize them using the free companion app, which allows you to “create the ultimate mood lighting with dynamic light effects.” These Matter-ready light bulbs are easy to control, and they work well with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Hue, Apple HomeKit, and even Samsung SmartThings.

If you are looking for more smart home gear, then check out Roborock’s Qrevo S robot vacuum and mop at $550, down from its usual price of $800. Also, Best Buy’s Tech Fest sale is now live with huge discounts of up to $900 on MacBooks, Windows laptops, and more, so be sure to check it out and see if you want to snag something for your workstation while you’re grabbing these bulbs.

Philips Hue 60W A19 Smart LED Starter Kit features:

This Best Buy exclusive Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 60W A19 starter kit has everything you need. Get the ambiance you want with three 60W A19 Hue smart bulbs, one Hue Bridge, and one Hue Dimmer Switch. The Bridge is the heart of the Hue smart lighting system and unlocks the full power of Philips Hue, including the ability to control up to 50 lights and accessories, control multiple rooms and zones, set custom automations, and have smart control from anywhere in the world. It’s easy to transform your home decor and the way you feel with millions of shades of warm-to-cool white and color changing light. They can dim, brighten, and set the mood for any moment from birthday celebrations to morning meditation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!