Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Thunderbolt 4 monitor undercuts Apple Studio Display at just $831 (New low, $769 off)

Karthik Iyer -
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsung
$769 off $831
Image showing Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K monitor on a desk.

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $830.60 shipped. This is regularly a $1,600 monitor that is now seeing a solid $769 discount, marking a new Amazon all-time low. This display has seen several discounts in recent months, dropping down to the $900 mark, but it hasn’t been this low since December. Today’s 48% discount drops it a few cents below the previous all-time low from last year. The same monitor is currently fetching $900 at Best Buy as a part of its ongoing Tech Fest sale.

Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K monitor landed as one of the first 5K Thunderbolt 4 monitors on the market, and it remains a solid pick for those looking for an Apple Studio alternative which is currently fetching $1,300 instead of its $1,499 usual going rate. It sports an iMac-like design, that’ll blend in perfectly with the rest of your Apple gear, and it also comes with a bunch of smart features like onboard AirPlay and direct access to streaming services. Other highlights of the ViewFinity S9 5K monitor include a high-res 5K panel with 99% DCI-P3 support and a built-in color calibration engine, a built-in 4K webcam, and a sleek metal construction, among other things.

If you’d rather get your hands on an ultrawide curved gaming monitor instead of this 5K Thunderbolt 4 display, then don’t miss Samsung’s 34-inch 175Hz Odyssey OLED G8 at $600, down from its usual price of $1,200.

Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor features:

A 5K monitor that connects to your favorite Windows and Mac devices with DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity; New Thunderbolt 4 compatibility enables you to consistently transfer data more reliably. 5K provides more pixels than 4K, with 218 PPI for incredible detail; 99% DCI-P3 delivers color saturation to bring your ideas to vibrant life, and factory-calibrated color accuracy.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Samsung

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Wildly low price lands on Samsung’s 34-inch 175Hz...
9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and ne...
Best Buy Tech Fest sale: Up to $900 in savings on Alien...
Popular AeroPress brewers deliver a delicious cup of co...
If you’re not upgrading to Series 10, Apple Watch...
Belkin’s 20W BoostCharge Pro power bank with Appl...
Save $199 on latest Apple 24-inch iMac, upgraded 512GB ...
Samsung’s regularly $100 Galaxy Buds FE with Live...
Load more...
Show More Comments