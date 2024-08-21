Segway’s new Ninebot C2 Lite eKickscooter grows along with kids’ riding proficiency

Segway has debuted a new Ninebot C2 Lite eKickscooter that is designed for kids who are just beginning their journey into the world of electric scooters. Now available for purchase, this new model is intended to be an introduction for kids to the world of micromobility, growing along beside them. Head below to learn about this new model.

‘The perfect fusion of fun, safety and style’

Segway has specified this eKickscooter for kids age 6 to 10 that weigh under 110 pounds – and the company has kept parental concerns in mind as they’ve built in a number of safety solutions while also allowing for kiddo’s freedom to explore.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the new C2 Lite to our Segway scooter family. We hope to encourage kids to get outdoors by sparking a sense of adventure. With both kids and parents in mind, we built this new scooter to be not only an incredible value, but also reliable and safe. We’re proud to continue setting the standard in micromobility by accelerating our capabilities to deliver innovations like these to keep our customers simply moving.” Tom Hebert, VP of Sales at Segway

The C2 Lite has been given a smaller frame that better fits the height range of younger kids, making it far easier and safer for them to operate than adult-sized models. It’s running off a 130W brushless motor with a 56Wh battery, giving it a 5.6 travel distance or about 70 minutes worth of runtime on a 5.5 hour chage. It’s also been given 7-inch solid rubber tires for steadier rides, mechanical handbrakes, and even a slip-resistant deck – plus, the whole thing comes with an IPX4 water-resistant rating, so it can stand up to splashes from puddle detours or getting left out in some light rain.

This eKickscooter has three different riding modes that provide a steady transition as the rider gains proficiency. First, there’s a standard mode with the less aggressive acceleration once the throttle is used, and the scooter is limited at top speeds of 7.5 MPH. Next is the sport mode which gives experienced kids faster acceleration, with a boosted 9.9 MPH top speed. Lastly, the power assist mode trades in the throttle activation for manual pushing off from the ground, up to 9.9 MPH, letting kids glide along at farther distances.

It also sports a fun ambient RGB lighting system on its underside, with over 250 different color options so kids can light up the night. There’s an easy-to-read LED battery display along with an indicator light too, so kids can learn as they grow and keep track of charge levels.

Introduce your child to micromobility with the C2 Lite

Now available for purchase, you can find the C2 Lite eKickscooter direct from Segway’s online storefront at $199.99 shipped, and will be coming to Amazon and Best Buy in the near future.

