Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black edition now up for pre-order at $600, 1TB Robot White model at $450

Following the reveal of three new Xbox consoles at the 2024 Game Showcase in June, the 2TB Galaxy Black special edition Xbox Series X is now available for pre-orders at $599.99 shipped. This new Special Edition Series X model, which is also available to pre-order directly from Xbox, is scheduled to release on October 15 alongside the 1TB Robot White Xbox Series S and 1TB Robot White Digital Xbox Series X. Head below for more details.

The new 2TB Galaxy Black special edition Xbox Series X doubles the amount of storage available compared on the launch model. It also comes with a custom finish to make it stand out from the existing model. The 1TB Robot White Digital Xbox Series X is also up for pre-order at $449.99 shipped. This particular model ditches the disc drive and matches the white coating of Robot White Xbox Series S model which is also up for pre-order at $349.99 shipped.

All three models are scheduled to come out during the holiday season, which is going to be packed with some solid releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and more, on Game Pass.

2TB Xbox Series X Galaxy edition features:

Drawing inspiration from constellations and the spirit of exploration and adventure that outer space evokes, the special edition console in Galaxy Black features a silver, grey, and green celestial effect representing thousands of games and millions of gamers playing on Xbox.  

