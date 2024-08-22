Refurb 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 at $235 (Orig. $529), or new 41mm models from $299

Series 10 is on the way and Series 9 models are on sale at up to $100 off right now, but we did just spot a notable deal on Apple Watch Series 8 for folks not concerned with the latest and greatest. Today Woot is offering some notable offers on refurbished Series 8 models with a 1-year Woot warranty attached – the highlight for us is the 45mm GPS + Cell models at $234.99 Prime shipped. This is an originally $529 configuration at $294 off – it is also $194 under the discounted price on the comparable Series 9 configuration at Amazon right now. Head below for more details and ongoing deals on brand new Series 8 models.

Today’s refurbished offer is certainly the lowest price you’ll find for a 45mm GPS + Cell Series 8, but there are some ongoing and particularly notable deals at Walmart on other configurations in new condition you will not want to sleep on:

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $349 (Reg. $749) Silver Stainless Steel, Silver Milanese Loop

(Reg. $749) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $299 (Reg. $549) Gold Stainless Steel, Starlight Sport Band

(Reg. $549) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm $299 (Reg. $399) Graphite Stainless Steel, Midnight Sport Band

(Reg. $399) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm $349 (Reg. $749) Silver Stainless Steel Case, White Sport Band

(Reg. $749)

Again, Series 8 certainly isn’t the newest model around for sure, and the next-gen Apple wearables are in bound in the what will likely be the next couple weeks. But it is still a great smartwatch if you ask me, and for some the savings outweigh what is for many the minor upgrades that come with each year’s new release. It is also worth noting that it appears the size of the Series 10 watches are increasing, which may or may not be ideal – the small one will be 45mm and the larger one will be the size of the Ultra 2.

Series 8 looks basically the same as the current-generation Series 9, will receive watchOS updates for years to come, and delivers on many of the same health and fitness tracking features too. That includes ECG action, the ability to measure heart rate and blood oxygen,track temperature changes, leverage Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics.

If you’re after the $100 price drops on Series 9 instead, they are waiting for you right here.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate, and irregular rhythm notifications

Advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection

Enhanced Workout app with more advanced metrics and ways to train

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance and swimproof design, and increased durability for fitness and activity

