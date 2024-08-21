If you’re not upgrading to Series 10, Apple Watch Series 9 models are now back down to $299 ($100 off)

Update: After several styles went out of stock or jumped back up price, many of then Series 9 configurations have now dropped back down with the $100 price drops. Details in original post below.

The new Series 10 Apple Watch models are inbound in what is almost certainly a month or so, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest, scoring a deal on the current-generation Series 9 can be great way to ensure you’re set for years to come. Amazon is now once again offering straight up $100 price drops on the most affordable base 41mm and 45mm models starting from $299 shipped. Regularly $399 and $429 respectively, both sizes are now marked down to the second-lowest totals we have tracked on just about all colors, and that includes the arguably more universally-appealing silver case model.

Alongside the new Apple Watch SE we will likely catch our first official glimpse of soon – it might be made of plastic this year, rumors and leaked data has also given us a good idea of what’s to come for the Series 10 models.

While at first it seemed Series 10 might not be seeing all that radical a re-design this year, it then appeared as though a larger screen was on the way alongside an overall larger case, which would potentially be to support Apple Intelligence. Either way, there are few things we know for sure and one of them is that you’re likely not going to be seeing straight $100 price drops on the new models any time soon.

We certainly wouldn’t blame you for holding out, but if you’re the type to prefer a deep deal on Apple gear upgrades, the Series 9 will remain a more than capable wearable for years with regular watchOS for equally as long.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

