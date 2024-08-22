AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming processor with 2 FREE games is $334 today on Amazon (Reg. $370+)

Over at Amazon, we just spotted a deal that knocks AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor to $333.52 shipped once the on-page $33.30 off coupon is clipped. This AM5 desktop processor with a $449 list price has been fetching close to $370 in recent months. Today’s deal knocks $115 off its price tag to land it within $14 of its previous all-time low on Amazon. It may not be fetching its lowest price right now, but what makes today’s deal special is the fact that you get two games — Warhammer: Space Marines 2 and Unknown9: Awakening — for free as a part of AMD’s Games bundle offer. You’ll receive an email with a redemption code for game downloads two days after your item shipment is complete. Head below for more details.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D may not belong to the new crop of Ryzen 9000 series processors, but it’s among the best gaming CPUs you can buy right now. It takes advantage of AMD’s second-gen 3D V-cache to pack an impressive 96MB L3 cache, allowing the processor to deliver a solid gaming performance. This Zen 4 processor features 8 cores and 16 threads with a max boost clock of up to 5GHz. What really sets it apart is its power efficiency, though. It consumes very little power and produces less heat, all while dishing out solid gaming performance. My gaming rig powered by the Ryzen 7 7800X3D delivers in spades across all modern titles, and it’s a great option to consider for your build, especially at its discounted price today.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor features:

Processor provides dependable and fast execution of tasks with maximum efficiency.Graphics Frequency : 2200 MHZ.Number of CPU Cores : 8. Maximum Operating Temperature (Tjmax) : 89°C.

Ryzen 7 product line processor for better usability and increased efficiency

5 nm process technology for reliable performance with maximum productivity

Octa-core (8 Core) processor core allows multitasking with great reliability and fast processing speed

8 MB L2 plus 96 MB L3 cache memory provides excellent hit rate in short access time enabling improved system performance

Processor with 4.20 GHz clock speed for reliable and fast execution of instructions to ensure maximum convenience and feasibility

Comes with AMD Radeon Graphics controller for amazing graphics output

