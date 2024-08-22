Belkin’s rubberized 6mm AirTag wallet card neatly stows an Apple item tracker for just $10

We have seen our fair share of wallet tracking accessories over the last couple years or more, not to mention the fantastic Nomad Find My Tracking Card with wireless MagSafe charging. But if you’re still looking for a tidy way to repurpose your Apple AirTag into a wallet tracker, this new, super-affordable Belkin Apple AirTag Secure Wallet Insert might be just what you’re after.

Belkin’s rubber-like AirTag wallet card now live at $10

Sure, you can just throw an AirTag in your wallet loose, that will indeed work. But these sort of inserts can keep things far more tidy and secure if you ask me.

And you can always just skip the AirTag solution and go direct to Apple’s Find My network using something like Nomad’s brilliant new Tracking Card – I absolutely love this thing, here’s my review – but that will cost 4x the price of this $10 Belkin wallet card.

Suffice to say, many folks have AirTags either laying around in wait, sitting inside of bags, and so on. And that’s totally cool, but if you’re looking for a simple way to safely stow one in a wallet or card holder, something like this Belkin option might a good way to keep spending down.

It is a simple rubberized card-like insert – it is in fact a little bit smaller than an average credit card – you can easily slide an AirTag into. It then slides into your card carrier (or anything else really) and keeps things a little bit more secure – I find these inserts make it much harder for your AirTag to fall out of the wallet.

At about 6mm in thickness, Belkin says it is “thin enough to fit into even the slimmest wallets.”

The whole thing is made of a simple TPU material that is said to securely carry an AirTag and “won’t loosen over time” while maintaining what I would consider a super minimalist design with very subtle branding. This malleable material is also “able to conform to the bends and curves your wallet endures while in your pocket, handbag, and more, making it a dependable protective accessory for your AirTag.”

In the end, it just a basic rubbery insert for an AirTag, but it’s also $10, comes from a trusted Apple gear accessory brand, and might really come in handy if you’re looking to put your AirTag to work in your back pocket.

