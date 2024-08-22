Buff new life into old cars with Craftman’s V20 cordless orbital polisher that is now 50% off at a new $34 low

Amazon is offering an amazing deal on the Craftsman V20 Cordless Orbital Buffer/Polisher for $34.32 shipped. Down from its $69 price tag, it’s been spending most of the time down around $49 on Amazon, rarely seeing any discounts that drop costs lower. Today though, you’re getting the rare chance to save even further on this tool as it comes in at a massive 50% markdown that carves out a new all-time low price.

I cannot tell you how many hours I’ve seen my father hand-polishing any and every type of car that has ever pulled into his driveway (he’s always been the neighborhood mechanic everywhere he lives). In his older age his arm is not able to manually do what he used to – that’s where this 10-inch buffer comes in, especially for older car models. It delivers 2,800 OPMs and ensures a swirl-free finish, because who really wants to sit there and maddeningly circle the same spot? Speeds can be controlled via its variable speed dial while the wheel-style handle that has overmolded grips provides more comfort and flexible usage.

You can find more power tools like this one collected together in our home goods hub, while larger electric tools that are meant to replace gas-guzzlers can be found in our Green Deals hub.

Craftsman V20 Cordless Orbital Buffer/Polisher features:

  • CONTOURED OVERMOLD GRIP for comfort during use
  • 10″ ORBITAL PAD for large surface coverage
  • VARIABLE SPEED DIAL for control
  • VERSATRACK Compatible (sold separately)

