Fully built Acer Nitro 50 gaming PC with RTX 4060 GPU hits $800 Amazon low ($300 off)

We just spotted a deal that drops Acer’s Nitro 50 gaming desktop with i5/16GB/1TB/4060 to $799.99 shipped at Amazon once you clip the on-page $50 off coupon. This fairly new gaming desktop with a $1,100 price tag has been fetching $905 over the last couple of months before dropping to $850 a few days back. Today’s deal, however, shaves an additional $50 with an on-page coupon to land the lowest price we have tracked for it. You can score the same desktop with identical specifications from Newegg today for the same price once you enter promo code ZIP2SCHOOL at checkout, but only if you can pay with Zip. Head below for more details.

This Acer Nitro 50 gaming desktop is powered by Intel’s latest Core i5-14400F 10-core desktop processor. Graphics are handled by NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. The Nitro 50 desktop variant discounted today also comes with 16GB DDR5 memory and 1TB Gen 4 SSD to handle all your day-to-day workloads and gaming. All these powerful components are packed inside a red-accented metal chassis in black finish, with a lot of vents for airflow. You also get a red LED light on the front, along with access to a couple of USB ports including a USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2 port. Other highlights of this desktop include support for Wi-Fi 6E and an included USB keyboard and mouse, among other things.

If you’d rather build your PC from scratch instead of picking up a pre-built one, then don’t miss today’s deal that drops AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor at $334. It’s down from its usual price of $370 and comes with 2 free games.

Acer Nitro 50 gaming desktop features:

BUILT TO CONQUER: The fiery-accented, black metal Nitro 50 gaming PC is all the fuel you need for those high frame, lag-free game sessions. Go on and switch settings to ultra with an injection of the Intel Core i5-14400F Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.

Intel Core i5-14400F 10-Core Processor (Up to 4.7GHz) | 16GB DDR5 5600MHz Memory (expandable to 32GB) | 1TB M.2 2280 PCI-e Gen 4 SSD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics with 8GB of GDDR6 Video Memory (3 x Display Ports 1.4a & 1 x HDMI 2.1 Port)

DTS X: Ultra Audio | Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+) 802.11ax supporting dual-stream 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology | Realtek 8118AS Dragon Gigabit Ethernet

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!