New low hits Anker’s latest waterproof Soundcore Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker with 24-hr. battery at $100 (Reg. $130)

Courtesy of the official Anker storefront on Amazon, you can now score its latest Soundcore Boom 2 waterproof Bluetooth speaker in black at $99.99 shipped. This model hit the scene earlier this year in January carrying a $130 price tag. Today’s 23% discount on its listed price knocks it down to $100 for the first time. Its current discounted price is $10 below our previous mention from April and the lowest price we have tracked. Head below for more details.

The Soundcore Boom 2 is a Bluetooth speaker that delivers 80W of output with a built-in subwoofer. This outdoor speaker is small enough to carry with you on your trips to the beach or camping, and it’s also rated to last for up to 24 hours on a single charge. What’s also great about this speaker is that it features a built-in power bank that can charge your smartphone when you are in a pinch. This Bluetooth speaker with a pair of 15W tweeters is also floatable, has an IPX7 rating for water resistance, and comes with a USB-C port for charging along with some side-mounted RGB lighting.

If you are looking for more waterproof Bluetooth speakers, then check out Marshall’s new Emberton III and Willen II which debuted earlier this week.

Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker features:

80W Max Booming Bass: Feel the power of the bass in every song thanks to a racetrack subwoofer for added depth and clarity. And with BassUp️ 2.0, you can tweak the bass EQ and increase the output from 60W to a staggering 80W max.

2.1 Stereo Clarity: A 50W racetrack subwoofer and dual 15W tweeters deliver crisp highs and deep bass, balanced by smart crossover technology, for an immersive audio experience.

Listen All-Day Anywhere: Boom 2 outdoor speaker keep the beats playing for 24 hours on a single charge, and with the built-in power bank, you can keep your phone powered up wherever you are. (Playtime may very based on volume level and playback content.)

IPX7 Waterproof and Floatable: Boom 2 outdoor speaker is designed to handle any adventure, so you can listen worry-free at the beach, by the pool, or in the rain.

