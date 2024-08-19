Marshall debuts new waterproof Bluetooth LE Emberton III and Willen II speakers with Auracast

Marshall’s speakers and headphones have always stood out from the pack with the retro-inspired guitar amp vibes. While there have some newer releases, like the smart Google speakers in the JBL Authentics line, that have a similar sort of approach aesthetically, the Marshall gear still tends to largely stand on its own in this regard. And today, the brand is ready to introduce two new models to the lineup in the form of the latest Emberton III and ultra-portable Willen II. Pre-orders are kicking off today and you can get a closer look at the new speakers down below. 

Marshall debuts new Bluetooth LE Emberton III and Willen II speakers

Marshall says today’s new releases land as updates to “most beloved portable speakers.” As far as we can tell, they are essentially the same but with some tech enhancements and a refreshed form-factor. 

The brand says the focus here is on “improved material choices and usability” while internally speaking they have been upgraded to “come ready for the next Bluetooth technology LE Audio, enabling Auracast.”

The larger Emberton lands with 32 hours of battery life and True Stereophonic audio – this is the brand’s exclusive multi-directional sound tech that delivers “superior spatial and binaural sound that flows around you, filling any space.” 

The more portable Willen II enters with 17 hours of battery life and a lightly larger form-factor than its predecessor to maximize audio reproduction and bass response – it has improved drivers according to Marshall.  

Both speakers, however feature a IP67 dust and waterproof rating that means they can even be submerged in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes in case of mishaps. This also joins the aforementioned  Bluetooth LE Audio – a “future-proof technology will open a new world of audio sharing possibilities with Auracast”

Auracast will soon be available to compatible speakers like these as part of an “over-the-air update in the Marshall Bluetooth app.” 

With this new feature, you’re no longer dependent on a source device with Auracast. Instead, Emberton III and Willen II will act as source devices, allowing you to broadcast music to multiple Emberton III and Willen II units simultaneously. You simply have to connect your phone to one speaker via Bluetooth, and it will sync audio to the others.

Both of the new speakers will be available for pre-order directly from Marshall starting today and we will update this post as the listings go live. 

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news.
Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

