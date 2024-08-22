Save up to 76% on official Samsung Galaxy S24 cases from $11.50, vegan leather $23, more

We have some spotted some deals on the official Samsung S24 cases, some of which at as much as 76% off. First up, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Vegan Leather Case starting at $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This deal is also available at Best Buy as well right now. This case will cost you $50 from Samsung and is now seeing a particularly deep deal that comes within about $1 of the all-time low – we have only seen it go for less once on Amazon, and that was for less than a day. Head below for more details and additional Samsung case styles for all sizes in the S24 lineup starting from just $11.50 Prime shipped.

Samsung describes its Galaxy S24 Vegan Leather Case as featuring a “soft, lavish touch” made from animal-friendly materials – it looks a lot like leather to my eyes, but is actually made of “a minimum of 28% post-consumer recycled content…consisting of 50% post-consumer recycled PC materials.” There’s also a soft inner lining to hug up against your precious handset and matching button covers.

More Samsung Galaxy S24/+/Ultra cases:

But if you, or someone you know, is looking to grab a new S24 altogether, there’s some solid deals live right now that knock $200 off the list price and net you a FREE $25 Best Buy gift card in the process. Check them out right here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Vegan Leather Case features:

The Vegan Leather Case is designed for both safety and style. The gentle inner lining helps protect from scratches without compromising on sophistication. Wrap your phone in elegance. Add a soft, lavish touch while enhancing your phone's modern design.

