Score up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy S24/Ultra and land a $25 Best Buy gift card in the process

Both Best Buy and Amazon are now offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from $799 shipped, down from the $1,000 it usually fetches and is currently going for directly from Samsung. Amazon has all four colorways selling for $799, but Best Buy is offering them for $799.99 with a FREE $25 gift card attached for folks with a My Best Buy membership (you can sign up right here for free before making your purchase). This delivers an effective savings of $225 and is the best overall deal we are tracking right now on the larger plus model. These offers are also joined by price drops on the standard S24 and the Ultra model below.

More Samsung Galaxy S24 deals:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is arguably the best Android phone out there, although some folks might think the new Google Pixel 9 handsets that just dropped give it a run for its money. Nonetheless, it lands with plenty of interesting AI features, wonderful cameras in my experience, and now you can save hundreds on unlocked units.

The Plus model we are featuring here today sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at 3120×1440 (Quad HD+) alongside a 12MP front camera and a series of sensors around back (50.0 MP + 10.0 MP + 12.0 MP). The 4,900mAh battery is capable of delivering up to 29 hours of video playback time and as much as 88 hours with just audio running.

But we are just touching on the highlights here, head over to our hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy S24 to find out which model right for you while they are all still on sale.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus features:

Plus up your day with Galaxy AI on Galaxy S24+. Wonder where your favorite influencer got their shoes? Simply Circle to Search with Google to see where you can buy your own pair. Then, snap a photo to show off your new kicks and elevate your pic from good to great on the Galaxy S24+. Before you head out in style, call up that new authentic Japanese restaurant to make a reservation and impress the staff as you use Live Translate to speak their language in real time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!