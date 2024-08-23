Amazon offers Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories from $12 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is currently offering Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories up to 50% off with pricing starting at just $12 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Jersey Pima Regular Fit Crewneck T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $70. This long-sleeve t-shirt is great for layering under vests or jackets and perfect for everyday wear. It’s available in several color options and has a chest logo that’s stylish. This shirt easily pairs with chino pants, jeans, joggers, or shorts alike. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Lacoste include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!