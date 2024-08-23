Amazon offers Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories from $12 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

Ali Smith -
FashionLacoste
50% off From $12

Amazon is currently offering Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories up to 50% off with pricing starting at just $12 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Jersey Pima Regular Fit Crewneck T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $70. This long-sleeve t-shirt is great for layering under vests or jackets and perfect for everyday wear. It’s available in several color options and has a chest logo that’s stylish. This shirt easily pairs with chino pants, jeans, joggers, or shorts alike. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Lacoste include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
