Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is $250 off once again, but the 13-inch 16GB just dropped down to $1,099

Okay so, we have have seen, with no exaggeration, insanely amazing deals on M3 MacBook Airs over the last few weeks. These are not the sort of deals you want to miss out on if you’re looking to get a new machine. Alongside the ongoing deals on the 13-inch models with pricing starting from $849, Amazon has now brought back the $250 price drops on the 15-inch models, including both the 8GB and 16GB variants with pricing down at $1,049 and $1,449 shipped. You might need to clip the new on-page coupons, depending on your color of choice. While Best Buy is matching on the 8GB model and throwing in a FREE $25 gift card from now through Sunday, the sought-after 16GB variant is $50 less at Amazon right now. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked since these machines released and a seriously solid deal. But there are some things you’ll want to consider first, not to mention this 16GB 13-incher dropping down to $1,099.

The real thing here, if you are looking to score the 15-inch 16GB model, is the deal we are tracking on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro right now. For just $50 more, you can score the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro down at $1,499. Yes it is about 1-inch smaller and there aren’t as many color options, but we are talking about Apple’s M3 Pro chip and 18GB of RAM – it’s a regularly $1,999 machine for a reason, it just happens to be $500 off right now.

I certainly wouldn’t blame you for opting with one of the fantastic MacBook Air deals right now, it is indeed a wonderful machine with additional color options. But just keep in mind this limited-time $500 price drop we have on the Space Black M3 Pro right now with even more RAM and more powerful Apple silicon.

And here’s another thing to keep in mind here. While both machines will inevitably get updated with Apple’s M4 chip, the MacBook Pro will likely see that happen in the coming months while the M3 MacBook Air will remain the latest and greatest in its category until spring 2025, most likely.

There’s no telling how much longer the fantastic deals on Apple’s M3 MacBook Air will last, so we’ll leave the discounted pricing for you below on each of the configurations. And here’s the details you need to know on how to score a $25 Best Buy gift card with your purchase – just remember the prices aren’t quite as low on all configurations there right now.

You’ll want to pay close attention to the 13-inch 16GB model below with the 256GB SSD, it is now $200 off – the lowest-priced 16GB M3 MacBook Air you’ll find right now.

M3 MacBook Air 15-inch features:

The M3 chip brings even greater capabilities to the superportable 15-inch MacBook Air. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can take it anywhere and blaze through work and play. The blazing-fast MacBook Air with the M3 chip is a superportable laptop that sails through work and play. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!