Apple’s Magic Keyboard in black for 11-inch M2 iPad Air now down at $214, white at $200 (Reg. $299)

Update: While the white model deal below is now only live at Walmart, Amazon is now offering the black variant down at $214.15 shipped. Regularly $299, this is the lowest price we can find. We have seen this one go for less a couple times over the last year at Amazon, but deals on the black model are harder to come by – it also dropped lower on Amazon once all year.

While we are still tracking some slightly lower price in open-box models with Woot warranties, Amazon is now offering the 11-inch Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air down at $199.95 shipped . This deal is also matched at Walmart. Ready for your new M2 iPad Air, this is a regularly $299 keyboard that is now nearly $100 off the white colorway – the black is down at $249. This black model has gone for less but the white is now at the lowest price we have tracked all year on Amazon. It is currently $20 less via Woot in open-box condition, but as far as new units go with the full Apple warranty this is the best price around right now – the black model has only gone for less once all year at Amazon and that was at $180 for a couple days in March.

This model is compatible with all of the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro models – not the M4, there’s a new one for those, but has been officially re-branded as the M2 iPad Air keyboard from Apple.

It is otherwise, the same Magic keyboard you are familiar with, just at nearly $100 under the price of buying it straight from Apple. The built-in trackpad joins the backlit keyboard and the USB‑C port for pass‑through charging (leaving the iPad’s Thunderbolt jack for other peripherals). The floating cantilever design “adjusts to the perfect viewing angle” alongside protection for both the back and front of your shiny new M2 iPad Air.

Swing by our dedicated iPad deal hub for all of the latest price drops on Apple tablets – you’ll find both the latest and greatest as well as previous-generation options with deep price drops right now.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Air 13-inch. It features an incredible typing experience, a trackpad that expands how you can work with iPadOS, a USB‑C connector for pass-through charging, and front and back protection. Magic Keyboard has a floating cantilever design, allowing you to attach iPad Air magnetically and to smoothly adjust it to the perfect viewing angle for you.

