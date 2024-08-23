ecobee’s SmartCamera with HomeKit Secure Video drops to $80 today, video doorbell at $130

Alongside deals on its Siri-equipped smart thermostat, Amazon is now offering the ecobee SmartCamera with HomeKit Secure Video support down at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 20% off and the lowest price we can find. This deal is on par with both this year’s official Prime Day sale price and the rest of the deals we have tracked across 2024. It also lands alongside a deal on the brand’s ecobee Smart Video Doorbell Camera that released in late 2023 and has now dropped from $160 down to $129.99 shipped – this deal is $10 under the price of the Prime Day deal this year.

While the ecobee Smart Video Doorbell Camera sadly does not fully support HomeKit Secure Video, the SmartCamera on sale here today with voice control can be configured to do so – ecobee’s explainer on how to set it up is right here. HomeKit Secure Video “requires a HomeKit Hub iOS device on iOS 13.2 or later and a supported iCloud storage plan for storing video clips.”

Alongside the HomeKit action, the ecobee SmartCamera delivers 1080p HD video to your phone day or night, just as expected, alongside a 180-degree field a view and even some smoke alarm action – “get an alert on your phone if SmartCamera detects sound from your smoke alarm.”

HomeKit Secure Video support joins the ability to have the SmartCamera shut off automatically when family members arrive with “on-device processing and end-to-end encryption.”

Get a complete rundown of what it is capable of in our hands-on review right here.

Then go check out the deal we are tracking on the brand’s Siri Smart Thermostat Premium with the onboard display before heading over to our smart home hub for the rest of this week’s best deals.

ecobee SmartCamera features:

Stream continuous, ultra-clear 1080p HD video to your phone day or night. Feel like you’re home, even when you’re not. SmartCamera detects when a person is present and pans across its 180º field of view to keep them in the center of the frame. Keep your whole family safe. Get an alert on your phone if SmartCamera detects sound from your smoke alarm. SmartCamera can shut off automatically when family members arrive and features on-device processing and end-to-end encryption.

