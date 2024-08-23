Ember’s stainless steel Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 hits the all-time low at $90 ($60 off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops Ember’s stainless steel Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 to $89.99 shipped on Amazon. The discounted price is also matched at Best Buy as a part of its Deals of the Day. This particular stainless steel model has been fetching closer to $120 in recent months on Amazon, where it hasn’t seen many discounts. Today’s $30 discount on its usual going rate lands it $10 below our previous mention from last month, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details of this smart mug to see if you want to grab it.

Ember’s Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, as the name suggests, is a battery-powered smart mug that keeps your beverage at your desired temperature (120- to 145-degree). The best thing about this smart mug is that it can run independently without any wires connected to it for about 90 minutes. But if you take longer to finish your coffee or tea, then you can simply drop the mug on the included wireless charging coaster to keep it juiced up all day long. It features an IPX7 rating for full underwater submersion, meaning you can clean it using water without any issues. The Ember Smart Mug 2 can be controlled via the free companion app, which you can use to even personalize the smart LED.

If you are looking for more desk accessories today, then don’t forget to check out Spigen’s MagSafe-ready headphone stand at $36, down from its usual price of $50.

Ember Smart Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 features:

Ember Mug 2 Stainless Steel Edition is a brilliant new take on Ember’s classic smart mug, and is guaranteed to make every morning shine. Ember allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink—just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop. Ember Mug 2’s built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 1.5 hours, or all day with the included charging coaster.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!