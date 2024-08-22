Add Spigen’s metal MagSafe-ready headphone stand to your setup at the $36 Amazon low (Reg. $50)

Courtesy of the official Spigen storefront on Amazon, you can score its aluminum headphone stand in silver for $35.99 shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon is clipped. This aluminum headphone stand with an $80 price tag has been fetching $50 in recent months. Today’s 28% discount on the silver variant knocks it $9 below the Space Gray that’s currently fetching $46. This is the lowest we can find for this headphone stand which you can also use to charge your iPhone wirelessly, so head below for more details to see if you want to add this to your workstation.

This Spigen headphone stand has a minimal design that’ll look great on your desk and will blend in perfectly with other Apple gear. It’s a sturdy stand that’s made out of aluminum, and it’s good to hold pretty much any pair of headphones out there including AirPods Max, Sonos Ace, Beats Studio Pro, and more. Just make sure you’re mounting a headset with a headband width less than 1.5-inch and you should be good to go. This particular headset stand can also double up as a charging dock for your MagSafe-compatible iPhone once you add a MagSafe charger to its base. You can either use your existing MagSafe charger or grab this Spigen ArcField charger at $16 Prime Shipped, down from its usual price of $20.

If you are looking for more MagSafe charging gear for your desk, then check out Nomad’s new Stand One Max 3-in-1 charger that just hit the scene for $150, with a launch deal.

Spigen aluminum headphone stand features:

Grooved mount to keep your mesh looking fresh. Contemporary design that compliments any space

Built-in Charging dock at the base of the stand. Charger NOT Included.

Stable on any flat surface with Nanotac Technology and removes without any residue

Compatible with the AirPods Max / Sonos Ace Headphones / Beats Studio Pro Headphones / Bose / Sony / Sennheiser / All Headphones with headband width less than 1.5 inch.

