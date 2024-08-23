Grab this Baseus 140W 3-port USB-C GaN charger at the $52 low (35% off)

A multi-port charger is a must-have for folks with multiple devices in their setup or EDC, and we just spotted one for a solid price. Courtesy of the official Baseus Amazon storefront, you can now snag its 3-port 140W USB-C GaN charger for $51.99 shipped once you clip the on-page 35% off coupon. Regularly fetching $80, this powerful multi-port GaN charger is now down $28 to land at one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it on Amazon. Both black and white models are fetching the discounted price on Amazon right now, so grab them before they jump back to their regular price.

This Baseus wall charger comes with two USB-C and a USB-A port with support for up to 140W fast charging when one of the two USB-C ports is being used with a compatible cable. The overall power output is capped based on the number of devices being charged, but you can use this to power up to three devices simultaneously. This model is a gallium nitride charger, meaning it transfers current efficiently and produces less heat, and it even comes with a 1-meter USB-C to USB-C cable.

If you don’t need these many ports and you’d rather use a small charger, then you might want to consider Baseus’ tiny 30W USB-C GaN charger at $12. It’s one of the smallest chargers around and is down from its usual price of $20.

Baseus 140W USB-C 3-port GaN charger features:

PD 3.1 Super Fast Charging: 140W ultra-high-speed PD USB-C port tested to fully charge the 2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch in incredibly 1 hour 20 minutes using its original charging cable

3-Port Fast Charging: Baseus 140w charger features 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A ports allowing you to fast charge most hungry devices at time, for instance 1 laptop and 2 smartphones

Upgraded GaN 5 Technology: 25% smaller and 30% light than Apple’s 140W charger. Our GaN5 technology provides improved heat dissipation, greater high-power charging performance, and a safe fast-charging experience

Universal Compatibility: Supports PD 3.1, QC 3.0/4.0, SCP, PPS fast charging protocols and 110-240V wide range voltage to cover all your devices wherever you are, wherever you go

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!