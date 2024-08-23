Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event takes an extra 25% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, more

Ali Smith -
FashionMacy's
50% off + Extra 25% off
a man wearing a striped shirt

The Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event offers an extra 25% off sitewide with code ULTIMATE at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Nautica, Columbia, Nike, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Cole Haan Grand Remix Oxford Dress Shoes that are currently marked down to $120, which is $40 off the original rate. These dress shoes are perfect for everyday wear and pair nicely with jeans or dress pants alike. They’re highly lightweight and cushioned to promote comfort. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Macy's

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Best 4th of July Fashion Deals: adidas, Cole Haan, Back...
Cole Haan 4th of July Event cuts up to 50% off sitewide...
Update your kicks with Amazon’s Cole Haan Sale wi...
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is back! Save on new...
Ralph Lauren Summer Refresh Event takes an extra 30% of...
Dillard’s Summer Clearance takes up to 65% off Ra...
Amazon’s Nautica Sale is live and offering up to ...
Macy’s Back to School Sale takes 25-50% off Nike,...
Load more...
Show More Comments